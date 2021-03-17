Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 196,969 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Medtronic worth $283,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

