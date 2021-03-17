MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Cap Tops $5.34 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 753.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 612.5% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $1,152.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00061811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00581953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

