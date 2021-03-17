Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of -109.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

