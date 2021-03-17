Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 159,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

NYSE PRU opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -253.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

