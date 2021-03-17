Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 189.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,401,000 after purchasing an additional 64,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $723.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $713.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

