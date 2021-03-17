Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

