Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 315.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

