Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $211.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.20. The stock has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $217.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

