Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.50 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 156.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $211.18 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.58 and its 200-day moving average is $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,856,082 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.16.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

