Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.53 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,436,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $726.63 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $751.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

