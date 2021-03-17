Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.6% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

