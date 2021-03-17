Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $395.42 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

