Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 1,978 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Celanese by 21.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $152.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

