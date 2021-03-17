Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.32.

Shares of IQV opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 208.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.