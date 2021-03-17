Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,005 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AON were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $226.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

