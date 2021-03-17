Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,597 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.88. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.