Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,831 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI opened at $182.48 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $184.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

