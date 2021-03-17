Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 3,089 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $347.95 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

