Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 8,300 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,253 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.