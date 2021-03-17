Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLCO. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $177,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,878. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.