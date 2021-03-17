Melendy E. Lovett Sells 850 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,692.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 707,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -568.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.