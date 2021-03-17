Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.39 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Meme has a market capitalization of $75.39 million and $12.26 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $2,692.42 or 0.04558691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.17 or 0.00389708 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005296 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00031715 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

