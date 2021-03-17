MenaPay Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $1,644.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00646173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034111 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

