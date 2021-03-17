Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.96.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.