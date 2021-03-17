Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,398 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

