Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,161 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.30.

TSCO stock opened at $170.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $174.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

