Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

