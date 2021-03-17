Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

Shares of VLO opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2,643.12, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

