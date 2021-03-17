Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

