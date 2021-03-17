Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

