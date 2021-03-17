Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

