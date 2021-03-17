Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.