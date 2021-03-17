Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.53 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

