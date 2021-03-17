Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.60 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $156.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $159.04.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.