Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $264.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

