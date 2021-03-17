Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 148.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

