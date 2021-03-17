Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,774 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemsstock Limited purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,838,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $341.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.32 and a 200 day moving average of $249.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $352.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

