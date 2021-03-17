Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 18,846 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 107.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

