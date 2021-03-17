Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 53,113 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 179.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

