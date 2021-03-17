Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 965.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,949 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of KB Home worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in KB Home by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 223,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KB Home by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KB Home by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 281,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBH opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

