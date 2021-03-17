Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 16,768 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NYSE:AM opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.