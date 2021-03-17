Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,808 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,558 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,423,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

