Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,910 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Equity Residential by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

