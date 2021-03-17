Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,182 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.