Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 864 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $482.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

