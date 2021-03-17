Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,714.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.