Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

MERC opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $999.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

