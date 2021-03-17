Merculet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $172,490.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Merculet token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $2.92 million and $172,490.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.24 or 0.00465151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00079222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.90 or 0.00594699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,304,380,076 tokens. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

