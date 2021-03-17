Mercury Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $3,543.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.86 or 0.00458283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00144732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00079907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.00592984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

