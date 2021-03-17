Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 793 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.20. 17,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,755. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after buying an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after buying an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

